Zacks Research Comments on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

