Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $15.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $427.39 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

