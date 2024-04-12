Zacks Small Cap Comments on Sadot Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sadot Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sadot Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Sadot Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sadot Group stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Sadot Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sadot Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sadot Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sadot Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sadot Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

