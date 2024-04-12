Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

