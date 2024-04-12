Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the March 15th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zoomcar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZCAR stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. Zoomcar has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCARGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Zoomcar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

