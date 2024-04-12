Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the March 15th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zoomcar Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ZCAR stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. Zoomcar has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.
