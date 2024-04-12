Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €3.27 ($3.55) and last traded at €3.27 ($3.55). 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.28 ($3.57).

Zumtobel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.22.

Zumtobel Group Company Profile

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

