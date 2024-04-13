15,000 Shares in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 379,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIFR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

