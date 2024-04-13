237 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $123.74 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.