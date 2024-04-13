315 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.