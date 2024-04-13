3,962 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:TME opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.