4,210 Shares in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.