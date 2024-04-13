4,210 Shares in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42.

