65,833 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $112.39 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

