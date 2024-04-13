745 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams Companies Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:WMB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
