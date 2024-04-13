8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.46. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,833 shares of company stock valued at $97,906 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,261,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,020 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

