AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VLVLY opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. AB Volvo has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $30.14.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Further Reading

