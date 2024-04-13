ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) PT Raised to $16.00

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth about $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

