Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $315.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.55 and its 200-day moving average is $341.60. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

