Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.62

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.62 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 58.40 ($0.74). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 33,655 shares traded.

Accsys Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.62. The stock has a market cap of £144.78 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.30.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

