Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.