Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.05.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. Albemarle has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.26.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.