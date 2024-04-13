Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.41 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

