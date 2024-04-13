Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of ALLE opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.95. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 225,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after buying an additional 91,680 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

