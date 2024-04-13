Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 168,719 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.21% of Premier worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after buying an additional 2,225,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,357 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Premier’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

