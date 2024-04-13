Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6,624.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,441 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.63% of ESAB worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 566,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other ESAB news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

