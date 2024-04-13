Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

