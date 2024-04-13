Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.75 Million Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.89% of General American Investors worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co lifted its stake in General American Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,630 shares of company stock worth $207,312. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Profile

NYSE GAM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $46.81.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

