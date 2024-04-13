Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.34% of ACCO Brands worth $30,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

