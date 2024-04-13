Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,810,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Everest Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Everest Group stock opened at $361.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Read Our Latest Report on EG

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.