Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $31,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,842,000 after buying an additional 1,561,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $34,342,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,580,000 after buying an additional 979,494 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

