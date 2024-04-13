Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.98% of Liberty Live Group worth $33,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,808,072 shares of company stock valued at $224,060,144.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $42.08 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

