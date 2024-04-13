Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Westlake worth $32,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.36. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $162.64.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.79.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

