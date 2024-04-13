Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 49,407 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $34,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

VRSN stock opened at $185.43 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.19 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666,615.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,154. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

