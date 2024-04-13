Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 54,702 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,702 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $34,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $91.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

