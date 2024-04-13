Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,763 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.43% of Minerals Technologies worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $71.18 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

