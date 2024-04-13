Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 734,861 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ferguson worth $36,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.05. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $126.18 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

