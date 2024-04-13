Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,991 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $159.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $161.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

