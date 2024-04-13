Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.61.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.