Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

