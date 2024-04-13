Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $45.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

