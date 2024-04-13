Analysts Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) PT at $17.67

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of AROC opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59. Archrock has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.
Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
