Analyzing Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evaxion Biotech A/S and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.29%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S $73,000.00 227.69 -$22.12 million ($6.76) -0.61 X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$101.17 million ($0.60) -2.23

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -149.27% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.10% -65.44%

Risk and Volatility

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

