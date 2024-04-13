Analyzing Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX)

DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A Kenvue 9.87% 15.62% 7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DS Healthcare Group and Kenvue, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenvue 1 8 7 0 2.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kenvue has a consensus price target of $24.85, suggesting a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DS Healthcare Group and Kenvue’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kenvue $15.44 billion 2.37 $1.66 billion N/A N/A

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group.

Summary

Kenvue beats DS Healthcare Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DS Healthcare Group

DS Healthcare Group, Inc. is a personal-care, product development and marketing company. The company develops and markets proprietary branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It research, develops and formulates its own products, consistent with its mission to provide products that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its customers. The company was founded on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

