Analyzing LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LGI Homes and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 2 2 1 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Profitability

LGI Homes currently has a consensus target price of $110.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.35%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $27.70, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares LGI Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 8.45% 11.28% 6.14% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LGI Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.36 billion 0.98 $199.23 million $8.42 11.68 Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 0.33 N/A N/A N/A

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. It serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Utah. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

