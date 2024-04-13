Analyzing SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) and U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) and U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SouthState and U.S.A Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SouthState alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 4 1 0 2.20 U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

SouthState currently has a consensus price target of $87.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given SouthState’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.8% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SouthState shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SouthState and U.S.A Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $2.23 billion 2.69 $494.31 million $6.46 12.17 U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and U.S.A Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 22.15% 9.85% 1.17% U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SouthState has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, indicating that its stock price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SouthState beats U.S.A Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment, as well as business, agriculture, real estate-secured (mortgage), home improvement, and manufactured housing loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile services, funds transfer products and services, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services, as well as asset and wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. The company also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About U.S.A Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.