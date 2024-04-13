Analyzing Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ventas and PotlatchDeltic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ventas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.50 billion 3.85 -$40.97 million ($0.11) -389.33 PotlatchDeltic $1.02 billion 3.41 $62.10 million $0.77 57.03

PotlatchDeltic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas -0.91% -0.41% -0.17% PotlatchDeltic 6.06% 1.58% 1.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ventas and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ventas pays out -1,636.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic pays out 233.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ventas and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 3 9 0 2.75 PotlatchDeltic 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ventas currently has a consensus target price of $51.54, suggesting a potential upside of 20.33%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Summary

Ventas beats PotlatchDeltic on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.