Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

