Apartment Income REIT Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apartment Income REIT’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

