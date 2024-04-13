Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 0.9%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.33 and last traded at $169.21. Approximately 12,866,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 59,465,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.08.

Apple Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

