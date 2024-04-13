Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 156.8% in March

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Applied UV Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $424,545.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied UV in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

