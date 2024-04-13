Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 155.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $286.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquestive Therapeutics

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 190,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

